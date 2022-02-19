You could be the next Dunwoody Idol.

The annual singing competition will hold auditions at the Donald Bannister Farm on March 13 from 2-4 p.m. The farm is located at 4831 Chamblee Dunwoody Road.

The competition is hosted by the Dunwoody Preservation Trust, an organization dedicated to preserving the city’s history, and is held in conjunction with the trust’s annual Lemonade Days Festival. This year’s festival will be held from April 20-24.

Ten finalists will get the chance to compete in the singing competition during the festival on April 23. A panel of three judges will select a runner-up and winner that same night. The winner will receive a full-service professional recording session to make one finished track and an appearance at musical revue in the fall. The runner-up will also be invited to perform in the musical revue.

Contestants must be 12-18 years old to audition, and should pre-register by emailing Hopefollmer@gmail.com. There is an audition fee of $5. More information can be found at the Dunwoody Preservation Trust’s website.