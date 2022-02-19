The Sandy Springs Society returns March 11-13 with its Tossed Out Treasures shopping extravaganza after a two-year hiatus caused by the pandemic.

Tossed Out Treasures returns for its 29th year of in-person shopping this year after missing 2021 and being cut short the year before. Lisa Ford returns after working as co-chair in 2020 with Susan Sutterfield and Mary Ellen Snodgrass.

Volunteers Sue Winner, Rita Bodner, Joan Plunkett and Bonnie Laney at the last Tossed Out Treasures shopping event. Dixie Brock, Melissa Patterson and Gretchen Lehane working at the last event. Vases are popular items for shoppers. High quality chairs might be easier to find at Tossed Out Treasures due to supply chain problems. Shoppers might find a great deal on silver dining ware like this set on sale at a previous event. An even larger space will be available for Tossed Out Treasures at the former Stein Mart store in Perimeter Pointe. Co-chairs for the 2022 Tossed Out Treasures fundraiser are Mary Ellen Snodgrass, Susan Sutterfield and Lisa Ford.

“All of a sudden, everything had to shut down because of COVID. No one knew what we were dealing with,” said Gail Early Jokerst, president of the Sandy Springs Society. “And so right on the very first day, we had the preview party and then the first day they had to shut down. So Lisa was gracious enough to come back and bring us back into 2022.”

The event will be free to the public March 11 and 12 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and on March 13 from noon to 3 p.m. A special preview will be held at 6 p.m. on March 10. The $40 ticket will enable guests to enjoy a themed dinner and early shopping.

Community members can begin making donations of upscale, gently used items on Feb. 22. As a 501(3)c nonprofit, donors will receive a form for their taxes.

The Sandy Springs Society’s longest-running fundraiser has focused on reselling designer clothing, high-end accessories, jewelry, antiques, books, furniture, upscale home decor and more items. “Leftover” merchandise will be donated to area charities.

An online preview of some donated items will begin on Feb. 22 at the Society’s Facebook page. Ticket sales for the preview will be announced on that page and at the Society’s website.

Shoppers might find things like a 12-piece setting of fine China dishware selling for a few hundred dollars that would have cost thousands of dollars. Kitchen and houseware items might sell for $5 or $10.

“We will have an incredible amount of fabulous donations because especially our members, they’ve taken the time… They’ve saved them for Tossed Out Treasures,” Ford said. “We call it an upscale resale. And we really want kind of the best of the best because that’s what shoppers want at great prices.”

After COVID, she thinks shoppers are ready to come out and shop. The bigger space for Tossed Out Treasures at the former Stein Mart department store at Perimeter Pointe will allow for social distancing, according to organizers.

Money raised from the event is used to help more than 30 nonprofit organizations in the community through the Society’s philanthropic grants program. Despite not holding its annual fundraisers last year, it awarded $151,187 in grants to 31 nonprofit organizations in 2021. In recent non-pandemic years, it has awarded more than $250,000 in grants. More than $4.39 million in grants have been awarded in the past 33 years.

The Society’s philanthropy committee starts its interview process with nonprofits in February. The Tossed Out Treasures committee hands over 100% of the funds raised in March. Grants will be awarded on May 18.

For more information on Tossed Out Treasures and The Sandy Springs Society, visit sandyspringssociety.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram.