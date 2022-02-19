The multi-year project to create the Flowering Forest, a Tree Tribute to John Lewis continues to grow.

On the weekend of Feb. 25-26 there will be two days of volunteer tree plantings which will extend the living memorial along John Lewis Freedom Parkway. The public is invited to sign up to volunteer on Saturday, Feb. 26, by registering at treesatlanta.org/calendar.

Trees Atlanta, Freedom Park Conservancy, and The National Center for Civil and Human Rights joined together to honor the late civil rights leader and planted the first 300 flowering trees in 2021. The trees planted will begin to bloom in February each year and will be a timely celebration of Lewis’s birthday on Feb. 21.

Additional trees will be added each year in February until thousands of flowering trees, shrubs, and daffodils continuously line the 1.5 miles of parkway that connects John Lewis Plaza to The King Center by way of The Carter Center.

The trees are intentionally chosen and planted to display a series of colorful blooms from the first warming days of the year to late spring. Tree selections include mostly native varieties of redbuds, magnolias, dogwoods, yellowwoods, buckeyes, fringe trees, and other flowering species, as well as clusters of daffodils.