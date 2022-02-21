The city of Brookhaven will hold a third public meeting regarding safety improvements for intersection improvements along Dresden Drive.

The meeting is planned for March 3 from 7-8 p.m. and will be held over Zoom, according to a press release. The meeting can also be viewed on the city’s Facebook page.

The meeting will be held as part of the Dresden Drive Intersection Improvement Study, which aims to identify operational and safety advancements along the road. The city held an initial virtual meeting on July 13, 2021, and then an in-person meeting on Sept. 29, 2021 at City Hall.

Due to feedback from these two meetings, the scope of the project has been expanded to include additional intersections and roadways within the Brookhaven Fields and Ashford Park neighborhoods, according to the press release. Initially, the study was focused on the intersections of Dresden Drive with Apple Valley Road, Ellijay Road, Caldwell Road, and Clairmont Road.

The project team will introduce newly collected data about potential and planned developments along Dresden Drive during the meeting. More information about the study can be found on the city’s website.