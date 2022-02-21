MARTA Reach

MARTA and Georgia Tech are hosting a launch event for MARTA Reach on Feb. 28 at 11 a.m. at Harrison Square, 675 Cherry St., on the Tech campus. MARTA Reach is a six-month pilot research project with Georgia Tech to test an app-based, multimodal rideshare service designed to connect riders to MARTA bus and rail and help minimize waiting and walking. MARTA Reach launches March 1 in West Atlanta, Belvedere, and Gillem Logistics Center and costs the same as a MARTA fare, $2.50. The service runs from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday. The program is a ridesharing service, meaning other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during your trip, and you use an app to request the service when needed. MARTA and Georgia Tech Research Cooperation received a $1 million grant last fall from the U.S. National Science Foundation to pilot the program. To learn more visit itsmarta.com/reach.

Mayor Andre Dickens is marking the first-ever Peace Week ATL with a series of events across the city. The purpose of Peace Week ATL is to rebuild and strengthen the social fabric of Atlanta as cities across the country grapple with violence. “Peace Week ATL is week of events, activities and conversations that we hope will build awareness of—and support for—Atlanta’s peace-building practices,” Dickens said to those in attendance at the Peace Week ATL kick-off interfaith prayer service held today at The King Center. Throughout the week, Dickens will hold roundtable discussions with students to discuss de-escalation practices, make announcements on faith-based affordable housing initiatives; speak to parents about the importance of violence intervention, emotional wellness and community building and more. More information on Peace Week ATL—including ways to participate throughout the week—can be found at atlstrong.org/peaceweekatl

The Midtown High School PTSO will host a fundraiser auction on Saturday, Feb. 26, from 7 to 10 p.m. at Park Tavern. Along with the live auction (which includes a weekend getaway to the Smoky Mountains), there will be a raffle, music, wine pull, and more. With a goal of raising $65,000, the auction will provide funding to buy school supplies for families in need, teacher supplies, workshops for teachers and staff, teacher grants, and support for the school’s clubs and student organizations. Tickets are $50 per person and include food and drink options. There’s an online bidding page for those who can’t attend the event. Find out more about the auction at this link.