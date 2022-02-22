Atlanta Police are searching for a group of female suspects who allegedly stole $2,500 worth of merchandise from Lenox Square mall.

An image of the suspects. (Atlanta Police Department)

On Feb. 12, officers were notified by mall security that a team of four to five women entered the Marc Jacobs store and stole items from the display area.

The larceny unit of the Atlanta Police Department is now searching for the suspects.

Anyone with information on the case or identity of the suspects can call 404-546-5968. Or submit a tip anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), or online at www.crimestoppersatlanta.org.