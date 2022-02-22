Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest

The 34th annual Steamhouse Lounge Oysterfest returns Feb. 26-27 to the Midtown restaurant with heaping buckets of fresh roasted oysters or chargrilled half-shells along with lobster bisque, fried oyster po’boys, ice-cold beer, live music and more. Tickets are $25, plus fees, and includes both days of the event. There’s a also half-price Sunday-only ticket for $15. . All tickets are available online. Part of the proceeds will benefit Giving Kitchen, the nonprofit organization that provides emergency assistance to food service workers. For more information, visit www.steamhouselounge.com.

Shef, an online marketplace for homemade food that enables talented local cooks to sell authentic dishes in their communities, has launched Atlanta. India native and Atlanta local, Shef Satabdi,brings authentic Bengali food to the platform, with signature dishes like Fulkopir Roast and Dhokar Dalna. To find out more, visit shef.com.

From left, Gordon Muir, Nancy Gordy Simms, and Carrie Muir Browne.

Nancy Gordy Simms announced her retirement after 40 years as CEO of The Varsity. She is passing ownership to her son, Gordon Muir, and daughter, Carrie Muir Browne. Gordon will serve as CEO, while Simms’ son-in-law, John Browne, will assume the role of COO. Additionally, Carlos Martinez has joined the team as VP of operations. The Varsity has been in business since 1928

5Church Midtown has kicked off a new monthly brunch party, Sunday Service, from 1to 6 p.m. at its Virtue Rooftop cocktail club. Follow the red carpet for a buffet of light brunch bites, a rotating lineup of live musicians and DJs and cocktail features. Tickets to Sunday Service are $25 per person and can be purchased at the door. Check midtown.5church-atlanta.com for future Sunday Service dates.

Wild Heaven’s Full-Service

Craft brewery Wild Heaven Beer has created a hybrid IPA – Full-Service – that will generate a donation of $7,000 to support the work of Giving Kitchen. Full-Service is a sessionable IPA with notes of grapefruit and tropical fruit. The beer is made possible through ingredients donated by suppliers Country Malt and BSG Hops as well as special support from wholesale partners Georgia Crown Distributing and Best Brands Inc. Available on draft and 16 oz cans, Full-Service Beer can be enjoyed at the Wild Heaven’s Avondale Estates and West End taprooms and select restaurants and beverage purveyors throughout Atlanta and Nashville. Visit wildheavenbeer.com for full details.

Cake Culture – a bakery specializing in mille crêpe cakes – has opened a pop-up in Poncey City Market’s Central Food Hall. Founded by Patissier Sujith Ratnayake, Cake Culture offers various cake flavors by the slice and whole cake. Visit cakeculture.net for more information.

Pinky Cole and Derrick Hayes

The Pinky Cole Foundation and The David & Derrick Hayes Foundation announce that The Prudential Insurance Company of America will be the life insurance carrier for Square 1: The Liife Experience. The initiative will provide life insurance to 25,000 Black men by December 2023. Plans call for nationwide awareness centered around financial education in conjunction with mental health and wellness. “This cause is close to my heart; I have been through so much in my life and have seen people around me lose loved ones without life insurance, and because of this, we’ve had to hold fundraisers and barbecues to pay for the funeral,” said Cole, founder of Slutty Vegan. “I’m so thankful that Prudential has joined our efforts to utilize our platforms and build up the Black community. I can’t wait to see this initiative grow so we can help as many people as possible.” Find out more at square1.pinkygivesback.com.