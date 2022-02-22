The Sandy Springs/Perimeter Chamber of Commerce today announced that it has appointed Robb Dillon as its president and chief executive officer, effective March 1.

Dillon, 52, replaces outgoing president and CEO Tom Mahaffey, who announced his retirement in October after 11 years of leading the business organization.

Robb Dillon

“Robb’s unique and diverse business experience brings a new perspective to the chamber,” said Tisha Rosamond, chairwoman of the chamber’s board of directors. “We look forward to working with him to create a collaborative environment for promoting business and community within Sandy Springs.”

Dillon’s most recent position was as sales director for Flourish Software LLC, where he established a partnership with Oracle in Canada, opening new international opportunities for the firm. Prior to that, he served in marketing and sales capacities for Champion Logistics Group and YAVAY.

His entrepreneurial experience includes being a former owner and operator of the New York Butcher Shoppes. Dillon also founded Step Up Development, a firm focused on development and investment opportunities in secondary and tertiary urban environments in Georgia, and SMASHmouse LLC, creator of a one-piece universal music pedal.

The incoming chamber executive has held leadership positions with several civic organizations. He was chairman of the Georgia Logistics Summit, as well as member of the Board for MusicTech Connect, the Technology Association of Georgia (TAG) Supply Chain & Logistics Society Board, Atlanta Tech Village and the Atlanta Sports Council.

Dillon said he was honored and excited for the opportunity to contribute to the growth and stability of his hometown, which has a strong foundation within its business community.

“However, the past two pandemic years have created challenges to our economy and workforce, and I am looking forward to working with our business, civic, and regional partners to address the issues and plan together to develop a roadmap for our future,” he said.

Dillon is a native of Atlanta. He attended The Westminster Schools and holds a business degree from the University of Georgia.

His two children, daughter Jackson, age 13, and son Ryan, age 11, attend the Holy Innocents’ Episcopal School.