A new Carvana campus in Dunwoody is expected to bring 3,500 new jobs to the state.

The used-car selling company finalized its expansion into Dunwoody in September of last year, subleasing roughly 550,000 square feet of space in the State Farm building at 245 Perimeter Center Parkway. Gov. Brian Kemp praised the expansion in a recent press release.

“I appreciate this innovative company for continuing to invest in Georgia and for placing their trust in our world-class infrastructure and workforce,” Kemp said in the press release. ‘This expansion will provide many exciting opportunities for hardworking Georgians, and represents another step in the Peach State’s growth as a hub for forward-thinking companies.”

According to the release, Carvana already employs more than 1,500 in the state. Carvana Founder and CEO Ernie Garcia said Atlanta is the company’s largest market.

“Atlanta was the first market where we sold 1,000 cars in one month and is still our largest even though we’ve sold more than one million vehicles to date,” Garcia said in the press release. “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our continued expansion within the region.”

Carvana is just one of many companies calling Dunwoody home lately. International shipping company Hapag-Lloyd announced that Dunwoody would be the home of its new headquarters in December of 2021, and new multi-use developments like the city’s High Street Project and Campus 244 will both include office space.

Local leaders praised the Carvana expansion, with Decide DeKalb Development Authority President Dorian Barr calling the campus a “tremendous addition” to DeKalb County, and Dunwoody Mayor Lynn Deutsch praising the Perimeter market.

“We are pleased to welcome Carvana and their team members to Dunwoody,” Deutsch said in the press release. “The Dunwoody Perimeter market offers excellent access to the Atlanta Region’s workforce with multiple transportation options to choose from.”