The James Beard Foundation has named its 2022 award semifinalists for best chefs, restaurants, and more.
The awards return after a two-year pandemic hiatus, where the culinary organization updated its policies and procedures to be more inclusive and transparent about its nomination and voting process.
Finalists will be announced on March 16 and winners announced in June. Atlanta semifinalists include:
Emerging Chef
Mia Orino and Carlo Gan, Kamayan ATL
Best Chef Southeast
Chef Jason Liang, Brush Sushi Izakaya
Chef Craig Richards, Lyla Lila
Chef Joey Ward, Southern Belle and Georgia Boy
Outstanding Pastry Chef
Chef Claudia Martinez, Miller Union
Chef Jen Yee, Holeman and Finch and Buttery ATL
Outstanding Wine Program
Lyla Lila
Outstanding Hospitality
Ticonderoga Club
Outstanding Restaurateur
Chef Kevin Gillespie, Gunshow and Revival
Chefs Todd Richards and Joshua Lee, Lake & Oak and Soul: Food and Culture
Earlier this month, the James Beard Foundation selected Busy Bee Cafe as one of its 2022 American classics.