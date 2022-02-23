Two 18-year-old suspects have been charged in connection with multiple victims being shot by pellet guns from a moving vehicle in Sandy Springs on Tuesday afternoon.

A victim called police at 4:30 p.m. on Feb. 22 to report being shot multiple times with a pellet gun in the Johnson Ferry Road at Bonnie Lane area, the Sandy Springs Police Department said. The victim provided a detailed description of the SUV and which direction it was traveling.

The victim reported hearing at least five shots. The force of the three shots that hit his body caused the victim to fall to the ground. EMS treated him at the scene.

As officers investigated this incident, a 911 call was received by another victim of a pellet gun shooting from an SUV, this time in the area of Wieuca Road near Dudley Lane, which is within Atlanta city limits.

The Sandy Springs Intelligence Unit identified the vehicle and began tracking it. Officers spotted it near Roswell Road and Windsor Parkway. A traffic stop resulted in both vehicle occupants being taken into custody.

Officers saw two rifle-style weapons in plain view in the SUV, and determined they were pellet “air” rifles, the SSPD spokesperson said.

The suspects were taken to SSPD headquarters for an interview with detectives.

From the evidence in the vehicle, the victim’s identification of the suspects and those interviews, both suspects were charged with aggravated assault, battery and being in possession of fraudulent identification cards.

SSPD has withheld the identity and booking photos of the suspects to preserve the integrity of the investigation, the SSPD spokesperson said. Investigators believe there may be more victims. Withholding the information was said to be necessary as potential victims might need to view a photo line-up of the suspects to identify them.

Sandy Springs Police shared information with the Atlanta Police Department to aid them with their investigation.

The investigation is on-going and additional charges are possible. Anyone with information on this case or who believes that they were a victim should contact Detective Morgan at WMorgan@SandySpringsGa.Gov or your local police department where the incident occurred.