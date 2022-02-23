The Atlanta Police Department have made arrest in the murder of a cab driver in Downtown Atlanta.

Elibra Allen, 48, has been charged with the murder of National Cab Company driver Frederick Emereje, 72, at 437 Centennial Olympic Park Dr NW. Officers found Emereje with a gunshot wound outside an apartment complex just before 5 a.m. on Feb. 15.

Investigators determined Allen left the scene of the crime in the victim’s taxi, which was later found abandoned in a nearby parking lot. They also believe Allen was the fare Emereje was dropping off when the incident occurred.

Police said items left behind in the cab and tips from the community helped investigators find Allen.

In other public safety report:

• Atlanta Police officer Lionel Dely has been fired after his arrest on charges of raping a woman in Acworth on Jan. 31 after identifying himself as police officer on an investigation. Dely, an APD officer since 2015, was not on official police business during the incident.

• APD is investigating the vehicles seen in various social media postings laying drag and damaging the rainbow crosswalk at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Midtown on Feb. 20. The Atlanta Department of Transportation cleaned and repaired the skid marks on Tuesday. APD released this statement on the incident:

The citizens in our communities are tired of the loud noise and the disruption to their lives with streets being shut down so a certain segment of the population can entertain themselves. APD hears the complaints and is on a mission to put a stop to the criminals who engage. We will not allow violators to continue with their blatant disregard for public safety and the laws. This activity is disturbing to all who live, work, and visit the City. We want the community and the participants to know, we won’t stop until all of those involved, get the message that Atlanta has zero-tolerance for street racers.



