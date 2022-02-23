Riverwood International Charter School announced Andrew Wyatt as its 2022 valedictorian and Taylor Goldman as its salutatorian.

Wyatt is an International Baccalaureate (IB) Diploma candidate. He is a Governor’s Honors Program finalist and attendee, a University of Virginia Book Award and UGA Certificate of Merit Award recipient.

He has been a member of Student Government Association (SGA) throughout high school, including secretary his junior year and student body officer as a senior. He has been a member of the National Honor Society since his junior year and served as its president as a senior.

Wyatt serves on the leadership team of Riverwood’s Gender Sexuality Alliance and the International Baccalaureate leadership team. He is on the academics committee of the Beta Club and was on Riverwood’s swim team from his freshman through junior season. Wyatt served as a peer tutor for Sandy Springs Education Force since his junior year.

During his sophomore year, he participated in Swim Across America (SAA) in memory of his mother, who died the year before from breast cancer. He became co-captain of Riverwood’s SAA team and began serving on the junior advisory board for the organization. Wyatt has raised $8,500 for SAA and is consistently a top fundraiser. This year, the Atlanta chapter of SAA raised money for a phase 1 leukemia clinical trial at the Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta and Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

Wyatt has yet to select a college, but he plans to major in political science and minor in English.

Goldman is an IB Diploma Candidate, a Yale University Book Award and UGA Certificate of Merit recipient and an AP Scholar with Distinction.

She is a four-year varsity athlete in basketball and has coached youth basketball throughout high school at the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church. She was the quarterback and captain of Riverwood’s inaugural flag football team which was a state semifinalist. Individually, Goldman earned GACA Coaches All-State honors, Area 6 offensive player of the year and is a finalist for the Atlanta Falcons Trailblazer Award.

Goldman is the founding youth ambassador for World of Change, junior board treasurer of Gigi’s Playhouse, a junior board member of Ian’s Friends Foundation, a team member of the leadership development program of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and a participant of the leadership development program of Creating Connected Communities. She participated in Youth Leadership Sandy Springs as a sophomore as an advisory council member her senior year.

Goldman is a member of the National Honor Society, Spanish National Honor Society, National Beta Club, Riverwood’s SGA and the Riverwood Math Team. She has run a small business as an independent math tutor since her sophomore year.

She plans to attend Washington University Saint Louis.