ITP – FRIDAY 2/25/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas 3:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @loopholesatl (donuts) 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 4:00 PM –

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) –

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM

📍 @believemusichall (Mechanicsville) | @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican) 10:00 PM – 3:00 AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 10:00AM – 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) | Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 11:00 AM – late

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 6:00 PM –

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 4:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @dafryguyatl (comfort food) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @smithsgourmetcreations (elevated comfort food) @rachelssoutherncuisineco (Southern) 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @vikingalchemist (Smyrna) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @georgia_tacos (tacos) 4:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ITP – SATURDAY 2/26/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @secretpintbbq (BBQ) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) is having a crawfish boil by @sweetesvittles (comfort food) with @freestonemarket (muffulettas) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 AM – 9:00 PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 11:00 AM – 10:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @biteofkorea (fusion Korean) 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @secondselfbeer (Upper Westside) | @bs_pitmaster (BBQ) (Pre-order only) 1:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @smokeystevesbbq (BBQ) 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM & @humblemumbleatl (sandwiches/Atlanta Cuisine) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @beynanassweets (banana pudding) & @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12:00 PM – 5:00 PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11:00 PM – 2:00 AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 @estrellitafilipino (Grant Park) | @baolicious.atl (steamed buns) 11:00 PM –

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @adobo.atl (Filipino-American) 1:00 PM –

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8:00 PM – 1:00 AM

📍 @sweetauburnbbq Poncey-Highlands is hosting an Asian bake sale with @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets) & @kaisubakehouse (handcrafted rice krispie treats) 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @sistahritas (Mexican) 11:00 AM – 7:00 PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) | Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 11:00 AM – late

📍 @contrastartisanales (Chamblee) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 1:00 PM to close

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @eltacomanstreettacos420 (tacos) 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @bearpizzeria (vegan pizza) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 12:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @meatballerzatl (Italian) –

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @momo.food.truck (Malaysian) –

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @shakerattleandrolls (burgers) & @tnnfoodtruck (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 3:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @mauiwowiehotchicken_ (Nashville chicken) 1:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @oakstreetbottleshop (Roswell) | @pinchpull_seafood (New Orleans) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @rachelssoutherncuisineco (Southern) & @plantbasedsnob (vegan) 11:30 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 2:00 PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma 11:00AM – 8:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food) 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @af7_bbq (BBQ)

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @azucar_cuban_cuisine (Cuban) 1:00 PM – 9:00 PM

ITP – SUNDAY 2/26/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | @mrsrosa_ (Venezuelan) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | Grandma Mobul’s (comfort food) 2:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @mamisempanadas (empanadas) 12:00 PM – sold out

📍 @threetaverns (Decatur) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 2:00 PM – 8:00 PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @adobo.atl (Decatur) has walk up and pre-order Filipino food 12:00 PM – 3:00 PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @johnnieandclyde (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 9:00 PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @officialstreeteats (comfort food) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 2:00 PM –

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12:00 PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 9:00 AM – 9:00 PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @gorditasatl (Mexican) & @crinklesbynina (desserts)

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9:00 AM – 2:00 PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8:00 AM – 3:00 PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1:00 PM – sold out

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) has lots of vegan chefs organized by @bienveganoatl (vegan Mexican) 1:00 PM – 5:00 PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4:00 PM – 11:00 PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nobunintendedatl (pita burgers) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @burger21mobile (burgers)

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch)

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @demmplatez (BBQ) 12:30 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 12:30 PM – 7:00 PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Rajasthani Dal Bati Churma 11:00 AM – 8:00 PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1:00 PM – 6:00 PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @tacosschingoness (tacos)

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @mommiesempanadas (empanadas) 1:00 PM – 7:00 PM