Atlanta Digital Art Week, a week-long celebration of the breadth, diversity and applications of digital art, is taking over Underground Atlanta today through March 5.

The week will consist of educational symposiums, workshops, virtual and augmented reality experiences and cultural events. Tickets for the events are available at atlnft.art with single event and week-long pricing.

“As the first digital art events program in the city, our hope with Atlanta Digital Art Week is to recognize the unprecedented trajectory of computer programming in visual arts, while raising awareness to the expanding NFT market,” said Kris Pilcher, creative director of Lalani Ventures. “We are proud to be the host site at Underground Atlanta for innovators, artists and interested Atlantans to learn and experience the new wave of visual art, and to be pioneers in the city with the unique events program.”

The schedule of events, includes:

Digital and NFT Open Gallery

Feb. 25-March 5, daily 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Throughout the week, guests can enjoy pieces from over 75 international digital artists, featuring 10 large-scale installations and bespoke Underground Atlanta NFTs. Within the 30,000-square-foot gallery, there will be innovative virtual reality experiences, art installations, projection mapping and more.

Opening Night party for Atlanta Digital Art Week and ATL.NFT

Feb. 25th, 8 p.m.

FELTZINE, an experimental internet art platform and artist collective, and VLSC, an artists collective of multi-instrumentalists to immersive installation artists, are hosting the Atlanta Digital Art Week opening night with cutting-edge electronic music all night featuring Richard Devine, The Glad Scientist, Saint Pressure and more.

TECHNOLINI

Feb. 27, 4 p.m.

A day of meditation, sound healing and electronic music in a very unique healing experience. Technolini elevates the mind, body and spirit into creative freedom through live and electronic music, breathwork and spinal movement.

Workshops + Panel Discussions

March 3, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Interested in learning what exactly is going on with the Metaverse? Have you been looking for an intro to Cryptocurrency and NFTs? Join us for curated panel discussions with digital artists, tech experts and cutting-edge minds from throughout the digital landscape.

Twisted Lines Closing Party

March 5, 9 p.m.

Twisted Lines is an open artist collective encouraging artists to collaborate together and create through Techno and house parties in ATL. Help us close Atlanta’s first-ever digital art week with a high-energy night of techno.