I’m excited to announce that one of Atlanta’s most respected media executives, Neal Maziar, has joined our team to lead our advertising sales efforts.

Neal Maziar.

I’ve known Neal since I was an unpaid teenager running around the halls of WSB’s iconic White Columns building. Since then, Neal has been a friend and mentor, and he’s the person who introduced me to the Springs Publishing team in 2020.

Neal’s positive attitude and stellar reputation in the market, combined with a passion for hyperlocal media, is going to accelerate our growth trajectory.

Neal is a Sandy Springs native and resident, and he worked for Cox Radio for almost two decades, holding roles including national sales manager for WSB-AM/FM.

He later joined Big League Broadcasting as co-owner and general manager.



In 2010, the Atlanta Broadcast Advertising Club honored Neal with its Lifetime Achievement Award, and he has spent 20 years volunteering with the Crohn’s & Colitis Foundation.