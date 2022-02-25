The shift of southbound Ga. 400 traffic from Abernathy Road to south of Hammond Drive to collector-distributor lanes has been postponed for a week until Friday, March 4.

A Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) spokesperson said the southbound traffic will enter the collector-distributor (CD) lanes north of Abernathy and continue south of Hammond Drive.

The GDOT contractor will begin work to implement the southbound shift to CD lanes on Thursday night, March 3, and be fully in place in time for the Friday morning drive, the spokesperson said.

Motorists can expect a new southbound exit ramp to Abernathy and Hammond to open before the shift takes effect.

The closure of Abernathy Road between the Ga. 400 ramps continues on schedule, with the first all-weekend closure starting at 9 p.m. on Feb. 25 and ending at 5 a.m. on Feb. 28.