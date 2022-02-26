A flyer is being distributed in Inman Park looking for the public’s assistance in the death investigation of Thomas Arnold.

Atlanta Police have identified the man found dead this morning near the Atlanta BeltLine Eastside Trail as Thomas Arnold and are seeking more information from the public.

According to reports, police officers were flagged down around 7:45 a.m. by pedestrians who discovered Arnold’s body near the intersection of Elizabeth and Bernia streets at the Freedom Park Trail connector in Inman Park

APD said it appears Arnold, an Inman Park resident, died of a gunshot wound, but no other details have been released.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD’s homicide unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.