The theme for Dunwoody’s 2022 4th of July Parade has been announced.

This year’s theme will be “Parade of Stars,” according to Dunwoody Homeowners Association President Bob Fiscella. Parade Co-Chairs Matt Weber and Penny Forman said they chose the theme to honor veterans, teachers, mayor and council members, business owners, and everyone else who they believe makes the city great.

“All of these people are ‘Stars’ and the star, as a symbol, is a huge part of the 4th of July; the flag, music, patriotism, and decorations,” Forman said in an email. “‘Parade of Stars’ encompasses everything and we think a theme everyone will like.”

Forman said they have one marching band called “The Feed and Seed Band” confirmed for the parade so far, and are hoping to book four more. She also said that a group called the Echo Hill Riders are expected to lead the parade with horses.

This year’s parade grand marshal will be former Dunwoody City Councilmember Pam Tallmadge. Tallmadge used to serve as the council member for District 1, but resigned in 2021 after deciding to move away from the district. She also served as a parade co-chair.

In an emailed statement, Tallmadge said she felt “privileged and overjoyed” to be the grand marshal for this year’s parade.

“When I tell people how much I ‘love’ this parade, it is not an exaggeration! Thousands of people come together as spectators and volunteers to participate in the celebration of our great nation, the United States of America,” Tallmadge said. “It does not get any better. Let us all come together to celebrate what makes this country great.”

