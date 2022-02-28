A rendering of Forge Atlanta in Castleberry Hill.

A 10-acre piece of property in Castleberry Hill previously slated to become the mixed-use Artisan Yards has a new development team and name: Forge Atlanta.



Urbantec Development Partners is planning 3.8 million square feet for offices, retail, and a hotel with another 1.2 million set for residential on the crescent-shaped swath of industrial land at Ted Turner Drive and Whitehall Street. The developer said the project is being designed with a heavy emphasis on attracting life science related businesses.



According to a report at Urbanize Atlanta, Urbantec hired real estate advisory firm CBRE to conduct a market study on the property.



CBRE’s research found that, as of 2020, Atlanta has the highest rate of research and development job growth among emerging U.S. markets. The city is home to some 15,000 people employed in the life science industry, including biomedical engineering and pharmaceutical jobs.



CBRE senior managing director David Lanier said in a statement that the Forge Atlanta concept is “another great example of the exciting things that will continue to positively shape the downtown market.



According to the site plan, Forge Atlanta would have at least seven buildings clustered around a central plaza. A pedestrian bridge spanning the railroad tracks would connect the development to the rest of Canstleberry Hill, while the Garnett MARTA station would be easily accessible as would I-20.



While a timeline hasn’t been established for the project, CBRE told Urbanize Atlanta that it could break ground this autumn.



Forge Atlanta would join two other massive projects transforming Downtown’s southside.



The property is just south of the Centennial Yards, the 50-acre mixed-use project rising adjacent to Mercedes-Benz Stadium and State Farm Arena.



Also just up the street is South Dwntn, Newport’s redevelopment of what was once known as “hotel row” along Mitchell Street. There’s also the reimagining of Underground Atlanta, which is attracting new retail and restaurants.