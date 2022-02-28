The Sandy Springs Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a 28-year-old man at a Willow Creek Drive residence on Feb. 26.

Officers responded to a 911 call of a person shot at the residence just before 9:30 p.m., the SSPD said. Upon arrival, the officers discovered an unconscious male in the home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. They started lifesaving measures until the arrival of emergency medical services.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where he was pronounced dead.

After processing the scene and interviewing witnesses, detectives determined it was not a random act of violence. The suspect and victim knew each other and were inside the residence when they got into an argument that resulted in gunfire.

Detectives are still interviewing the suspect. No charges have been filed as of this time.

The identity of the victim is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The SSPD said the investigation is very active and in the early stages.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective JT Williams at JtWilliams@SandySpringsGa.Gov or by calling 770-551-3321.