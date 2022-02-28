Despite dealing with the pandemic, Keep North Fulton Beautiful joined other community organizations in receiving a 2021 Governor’s Circle Award for outstanding achievements in community beautification and environmental sustainability.

The Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation presented the award in recognition of exemplary performance in litter reduction, waste minimization and community greening. Affiliates must affect meaningful, positive and lasting change by directly addressing community needs.

“I’m very grateful to the Cities of Sandy Springs and Johns Creek for their support,” said Kathy Reed, who has served as the local nonprofit’s executive director since 2008. “We appreciate our amazing community members who volunteer their time, participate in our programs, and support us financially.”

Keep North Fulton Beautiful was established in 1984. It provides education and conservation programs to the communities of Sandy Springs and Johns Creek. The nonprofit also operates the Sandy Spring Recycling Center, a community drop-off center at 470 Morgan Falls Road, Sandy Springs.

“Over the past year, these affiliates have come together to innovatively serve their communities,” said Natalie Johnston-Russell, executive director of the Keep Georgia Beautiful Foundation. “Despite ongoing challenges related to the pandemic, they continue to build vibrant public spaces as part of a national movement to improve and beautify communities across America. They’ve demonstrated remarkable creativity, persistence, and passion for our mission, and we can’t wait to see what they do next.”