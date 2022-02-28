Atlanta Police say a woman was carjacked in Buckhead on Sunday morning.

Around 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 27, officers were dispatched to 3060 Peachtree Road, across the street from the Whole Foods Market.

A female victim told police that she was driving her Nissan Sentra and stopped at the traffic light at West Paces Ferry Road. That’s when a dark-colored vehicle pulled up behind her, and two men exited the vehicle and tried to enter her vehicle through the passenger door, according to a news release from the Atlanta Police Department.

Police said that victim drove away from the scene, while the suspects fired shots. The victim then got out of her car and fled on foot. The two men jumped into her car and left the scene in her vehicle.

The victim was not injured, said police. The incident is under investigation.