The DeKalb County School District will lift its mandatory mask mandate Wednesday.

Effective March 2, students and staff will no longer have to wear masks indoors or on school buses, according to a press release. The press release names the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s updated mask guidelines as part of the reason for the decision.

The CDC updated its masking guidelines on Feb. 25. The new guidelines use something called COVID-19 Community Levels metrics, which evaluate risk based on new COVID-19 hospitalizations, new COVID-19 cases, and hospital capacity. According to a report from CNN, under the updated guidelines, most of the country falls into a location with low or medium COVID-19 Community Levels.

As of March 1, DeKalb County has a low community level.

The school district stated that it will continue to report positive cases and offer surveillance testing in school and central offices.