The Dunwoody City Council approved the city’s 2022 paving plan at its Monday meeting.

The council approved a contract extension with the company Blount Construction in its consent agenda at the Feb. 28 meeting. The contract extension is worth roughly $2.75 million plus a 10% contingency, according to city documents.

Dunwoody has paved 213 lane miles since it became a city in 2008, according to a press release about the contract extension. According to that release, most of the funding for the extension comes from the DeKalb County Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), and the Georgia Department of Transportation will also provide $441,005 through Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds.

The roads included in the 2022 paving plan are the following: Barcroft Way, Bend Creek Road, Bend Creek Way, Biddle Court, Braddock Court, Brompton Court, Bunky Lane, Bunky Way, Devonshire Court, Devonshire Road, Devonshire Way, E. Bend Creek Court, Eidson Hall Drive, Kimblewick Cove, Kings Down Road, Martina Drive, Martina Way, Meadowcreek Court, Mount Vernon Way north of Withmere Way, Nerine Circle, Ridgemont Road, Summerset Drive, Trotters Cove, W. Bend Creek Court, Whitewood Court, Witham Drive, Withmere Lane, and Withmere Way.