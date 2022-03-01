The Dunwoody City Council is expected to approve three contracts related to the construction of Perimeter Center East Park at its next meeting.

During a Monday meeting, the council reviewed three contracts for the long-awaited Perimeter Center East Park, a five-acre park located at 50 Perimeter Center East. According to city documents, the three contracts are a roughly $2.8 million contract with Integrated Construction and Nobility, a $82,500 contract with Comprehensive Program Services, and a $45,000 contract with Nova Engineering.

Comprehensive Program Services will handle project management for the park and Nova Engineering will handle geotechnical and testing services.

The total cost comes out to roughly $2.9 million, which will cover all three contracts and their contingencies, according to Parks and Recreation Director Brent Walker. The total budget for the project is $3 million, which is set aside in the city’s American Rescue Plan fund.

According to a site plan for the park, proposed amenities for the site include a playground area, small and large pavilions, a splash pad, and trails throughout the park.

The contracts are expected to be included on the council’s consent agenda at its March 14 meeting. Walker said construction is expected to start in April.