An early Tuesday morning attempted carjacking in DeKalb County followed by a separate Sandy Springs carjacking ended with the arrest of five teenage suspects in Brookhaven.

Police said that an adult female exchanged gunfire when suspects approached her car at 1:30 a.m. on the 1400 block of Willow Lake Drive in DeKalb County, not far from the Brookhaven city limits. The victim was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Her car was not taken.

Just before 3 a.m., Sandy Springs Police officers responded to a reported armed carjacking at The Harrison Apartments at 5675 Roswell Road.

The victim said five suspects who were armed with AK-47 type weapons took his car, according to police. The victim provided descriptions of the suspects and his 2019 blue Kia Forte.

By 3:30 a.m., Brookhaven Police officers received an alert about a vehicle spotted near Briarcliff and Sheridan Roads that matched the description.

DeKalb County Police Department officers assisted Brookhaven Police with a short pursuit of the vehicle on I-85 north and Chamblee Tucker Road. All five suspects were taken into custody by DeKalb County. Two weapons were also recovered.

Investigators believe the car the suspects used during the Willow Lake Drive carjacking attempt was the same vehicle used to drive to the Sandy Springs carjacking location.