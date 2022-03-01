Georgians would be able to carry firearms without a permit under controversial legislation the Republican-controlled state Senate passed Monday. Supporters said Senate Bill 319, which passed 34-22 along party lines, wouldn’t change state laws governing who can possess guns or where they can carry them. “This law is simply to remove an unnecessary burden from law-abiding citizens,” said Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, the bill’s chief sponsor. “Criminals do not care about a carry permit.” Senate Democrats cited statistics documenting a sharp rise in violent crime in Georgia during the last decade, which they blamed on the easy accessibility of guns. The bill now moves to the Georgia House of Representatives. Read more about this story with our content partner Capitol Beat at this link.

MARTA and Georgia Tech have launched MARTA Reach, a six-month pilot rideshare service designed to connect riders to-and-from MARTA bus and rail. MARTA Reach will test how on-demand shuttles can be used to make it easier and faster for customers to get to their destinations using MARTA and help minimize waiting and walking. The service is available now in West Atlanta, Belvedere, and Gillem Logistics Center and costs the same as a MARTA fare, $2.50. The service runs from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and is a ridesharing service, meaning other passengers may be picked up and dropped off during your trip. Learn more https://itsmarta.com/reach.aspx.

Atlanta Botanical Garden CEO Mary Pat Matheson

Atlanta Botanical Garden president and CEO Mary Pat Matheson has been named the next board chair of the Midtown Alliance. “It is an honor to chair the Midtown Alliance, especially following in the footsteps of visionary leaders like Mark Toro and others before him,” Matheson said. “This is such a remarkable time for Midtown as we embark on major initiatives to engage people through creativity, the arts and innovation. It’s truly a dream to work with Kevin Green and his talented staff as we commit to a robust and welcoming community for all to enjoy. Midtown Alliance is a national model for community engagement and innovation, as well as thoughtful transformation through partnerships.” Matheson will deliver remarks at the 2022 Midtown Alliance Annual Meeting, to be held March 21 at the Fox Theatre. For more information on this event, visit MidtownATL.com/2022AnnualMeeting.