Craft brewers from around the state will be taking part in Georgia Beer Day on Saturday, March 5.

The annual celebration, which is organized by the Georgia Craft Brewers Guild and benefits its member breweries, highlights Georgia’s local craft beer industry.

This year, 70 breweries around the state are participating and will be selling a limited edition full-color collector’s pint glass. GCBG’s member breweries and Boelter Glassware are teaming up to donate $1 from the sale of every glass to the GCBG to help promote and further the common interests of its members and Georgia’s licensed brewing industry.

Designed by artist Ali Lamoureux, the theme of the 2022 commemorative glass is, “From the Blue Ridge Mountains to Driftwood Beach.”

Metro breweries taking part include:

Atlanta Brewing Co.

Best End Brewing Company

Bold Monk Brewing Co.

Elsewhere Brewing

Eventide Brewing

Fire Maker Brewing Company

Halfway Crooks Beer

Monday Night Brewing

Round Trip Brewing Company

New Realm Brewing Co.

Sceptre Brewing Arts

Second Self Beer Company

Steady Hand Beer Co.

SweetWater Brewing Company

Three Taverns Brewery

Wild Heaven Beer

Wrecking Bar Brewpub

Pontoon Brewing Company

For more information and to see the full list of breweries taking part, visit this link.