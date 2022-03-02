Silas “SiMan Baby” Alexander. (Courtesy City of Atlanta)

Atlanta radio veteran Silas ‘SiMan Baby’ Alexander has died of pancreatic cancer at age 58.

Alexander, a Georgia Radio Hall of Fame inductee, was a familiar voice on V-103, Kiss 104.1, Classic Soul 102.5, and Majic 97.5/107.5 for three decades. He was also a regular presences at parties and events throughout the city, as well as hosting a syndicated radio show with rap legend Chubb Rock.

Mayor Andre Dickens paid tribute to Alexander in a statement to the media.

Today I join the entire Atlanta community as we mourn the loss of one of the city’s most iconic voices. Silas “Si Man Baby” Alexander was a voice that spanned more than one generation of radio listeners. Last fall, he broke the news to us that he was battling stage 4 pancreatic cancer. Si Man made it one of his missions to help spread awareness of this disease and help others as he and his cousin Gary “Mix Master Mitch” Mitchell battled this disease together. That’s just the kind of man he was. As we grieve his loss, we can’t help but smile hearing his trademark “Siiiiman Baaaabay” in our heads. We’re sending our sincere condolences to his loved ones, and pray God’s grace, mercy and peace to everyone who loved him.

The Atlanta City Council issued this statement following the news of Alexander’s death.

“A truly beloved radio host and media figure in our city, we mourn the passing of Silas ‘SiMan Baby’ Alexander. He fought a courageous battle with cancer and his voice will be missed throughout our community. As an inductee into the Georgia Radio of Hall of Fame, we know his legacy will be forever remembered. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones.”

Fulton County Comissioner Khadijah Abdur-Rahman said in a statement: