The Brookhaven City Council approved a nearly $50,000 change order for a construction contract for a pathway along Briarwood Road at a Tuesday meeting.

In December of 2019, the Brookhaven City Council approved a $150,000 contract with SD&C to build a 10-foot paved multi-use path along Briarwood Road from Buford Highway to a trailhead of the Peachtree Creek Greenway. They also approved a $305,000 contract with Autaco Development LLC to build a multi-use path and other related infrastructure improvements along Briarwood Road from Buford Highway to the Keys Crossing condominiums at Keys Crossing Drive.

The SD&C portion of the trail was completed in 2020, but at a March 1 meeting, the council approved a roughly $50,000 fee increase to the Autaco Development contract. According to city documents, right-of-way acquisitions necessary to start construction were delayed due to the COVID–19 pandemic, and utility relocation is still ongoing due to scheduling conflicts.

“During this delay, the construction industry has experienced a shortage of materials and an increase in cost in materials and labor,” reads a city memo. “For this reason, Autaco has submitted a request for a fee increase of 15% or $49,849.65 to cover the additional cost.”