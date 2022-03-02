Dunwoody residents are invited to give feedback about the future of Perimeter Center on March 24.

The open house will give residents an opportunity to share their thoughts on Dunwoody’s Edge City 2.0 project, according to a press release. Edge City 2.0 is a collaborative project between the city and the Perimeter Community Improvement Districts (PCIDs) to study what future economic growth and development could look like in Perimeter Center.

The city hired the architectural firm Pond & Company to lead the study at a council meeting last year. The project involves evaluating Perimeter Center’s development patterns, transportation network, demographics, economics, and other factors, according to the press release. At the end of the process, Pond & Company is expected to provide the city with a roadmap for the next 20 years.

“Public engagement is a critical part of this planning process,” said Dunwoody Economic Development Director Michael Starling in the press release. “We want everyone to play a role in creating a blueprint to manage and guide growth in Perimeter Center.”

The open house will take place on March 24 from 6-8 p.m. in the lobby of 400 Terraces North, located at 400 Perimeter Center Terrace. Residents can learn more about the project at the project website.