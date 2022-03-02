Courtesy ACFB

The Hunger Walk Run returns March 6 in-person and virtually to raise awareness and funds for the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

The event will take place from noon to 4 p.m. at The Home Depot Backyard at Mercedes-Benz Stadium and online. Participants can enjoy family-friendly activities including food trucks, a children’s play zone, live entertainment, and more.



Register or donate for the Hunger Walk Run by visiting www.HungerWalkRun.org.

“In its 38 years, our annual Hunger Walk Run has raised over $11.7 million for hunger relief, which translates into over 46 million meals provided,” said Kyle Waide, president and CEO of Atlanta Community Food Bank. “Despite disruptions to the event the past two years due to the pandemic, the Food Bank is humbled by the community’s continued interest in the event and its unwavering support of the Food Bank’s mission.”

Waide said the pandemic made difficult situations worse for the 1 in 8 Georgians and 1 in 7 children experiencing food insecurity – forcing tough choices between paying rent, purchasing critical medication, or purchasing food to eat.

The event is sponsored by the Arby’s Foundation, Sysco Brand Family, Delta Air lines, Coca-Cola Company, Amazon, and Home Depot Backyard.