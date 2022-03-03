Dunwoody has approved an expansion of the kiln room at the Spruill Center for the Arts.

Spruill CEO Alan Mothner went before the Dunwoody Public Facilities Authority on Monday to request the kiln room expansion. The kiln building is located at the back of the Spruill Center property, which is located at 5339 Chamblee Dunwoody Road. The Public Facilities Authority, which is made up of members of the Dunwoody City Council, owns the building and is responsible for approving any alterations.

A photo of the current kiln building at the Spruill Center. A rendering of the plan for the expanded kiln room at the Spruill Center.

Mothner first came before the authority at a Feb. 14 meeting to request a $2.3 million expansion of the entire Spruill Center. The authority decided it would need more time to consider the full expansion, but could take into consideration the kiln room expansion more immediately.

During the Monday meeting, Mothner said that in addition to the expansion, the kiln room needs some repairs as well. The building currently holds eight kilns and the work of nearly 500 students.

“Part of the expansion is obviously to give us some more room, but also to fix a lot of the deficiencies in the existing building,” Mothner said.

Mothner said that in addition to the main kiln room, Spruill also uses an old shipping container as the kiln building for glasswork. The new expansion would combine the glass kilns and the ceramic kilns into one building.

“The new building will take up a bigger footprint, but will also allow us to add four kilns to the existing eight in ceramics, and two more kilns to the existing two for glass, as well as storage for each of those programs,” Mothner said.

Mothner said funding for the kiln room expansion would come entirely from the Spruill Center. A Dunwoody spokesperson said the next step for the expansion will be the permitting process, and no date has been set to discuss the rest of Spruill expansion.