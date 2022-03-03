Jason and Caroline O’Rouke at the Peachtree Road Farmers Market last fall. (Isadora Pennington)

It should be a beautiful weekend to get out and grab some fresh produce.

Two farmers markets in Buckhead and Dunwoody will return this Saturday, March 5.

For the 15th year, the Peachtree Road Farmers Market will be held at The Cathedral of St. Philip, featuring more than 50 vendors, chef pop-ups and live music.

New vendors this year include Purposeful Pecans, Garnish & Gather meal kits, and Rock House Creamery, according to a newsletter. Also new this year, the Alliance Theatre will offer a storytime twice a month. Plus, there will be designated area for kids with sidewalk chalk and jumbo yard games. The market is held from 8:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

The Dunwoody Farmers Market will also return on Saturday to Brook Run Park, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The market features kids activities and a variety of vendors, including TruBlu Pound Cakes and Antonio Family Foods. See the full list here.

The Brookhaven Farmers Market is set to open on March 19, and the Sandy Springs Farmers Market on April 9.