Thomas Arnold

Atlanta Police announced Wednesday night that the reward for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Thomas Arnold has been increased to $10,000.

APD has officially ruled Arnold’s death as a homicide.

According to reports, police officers were flagged down around 7:45 a.m. on Feb. 26 by pedestrians who discovered Arnold’s body near the intersection of Elizabeth and Bernia streets at the Atlanta BeltLine in Inman Park

APD homicide commander Lt. Ralph Woolfolk said detectives recovered ballistic evidence from the scene and viewed surveillance video. He said detectives have re-canvassed the area looking for more evidence.

Woolfolk wouldn’t say if investigators have developed any suspects or persons of interest in the case.

Members of Arnold’s family were at the press conference with APD, but did not speak. The family released a statement to the media on Tuesday.

Family, friends, neighbors, and loved ones of Thomas Arnold are grieving the profound loss of our beloved Tom. The family has asked for prayers and privacy during this painful time and requests that anyone in the community that might have any information that would help bring justice for Tom to contact the Atlanta Police or anonymous tip line ASAP. “Tom loved his adopted hometown of Atlanta and was a beloved member of the intown community since moving to the Poncey-Highland neighborhood in 2000. Tom will be remembered for his selflessness, his servant heart, and his genuine care for others. Whenever someone needed a helping hand, Tom was there to lend his. “Tom was an avid outdoorsman, mountain biker, and an active volunteer for Trees Atlanta. He was a graduate of the University of Tennessee and was passionate about the future development of Atlanta and the communities connected by the Atlanta Beltline. “The tragedy of his death leaves a hole in the lives of his loved ones and friends and darkens the light of the vibrant neighborhood of Inman Park and the Eastside Beltline Trail.

Anyone with information is urged to contact APD’s homicide unit at (404) 546-4235 or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-8477.