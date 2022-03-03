

Crawfish season is upon us and Jackalope has you covered with not just one, but four Viet-Cajun crawfish boils in the month of March. The first one is Saturday at Pho Cue. Pre-orders strongly encouraged.



Below are the weekend events for the 'who, when, where and what's cooking' in the ATL underground dining scene. You will find Instagram links for the pop-up and food truck chefs and the breweries, bars & restaurants who host them. Be sure to check these out to confirm the details as schedules do change (especially with this weekend's predicted winter weather).

ITP – FRIDAY 3/4/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food) 4PM – 7PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 3PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @patrickpool1 (BBQ) 4PM – 10PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @myvietnamesefoodmobile2020 (Vietnamese) 7PM –

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @phewpies (pizza) 5PM – 10PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 6PM – 9PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM) 3PM – 6PM

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @atlantucky (Downtown) | @atlseafoodbags (seafood) 2PM – 7PM

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @dmtaqueria (Little 5 Points) | Mexican for Pickup/Delivery Only (see Instagram account for deets) 11AM – late

📍 @eventidebrewing (Grant Park) | @sugarloafatl (baked goods) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @loveatwurstsight (hot dogs) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (Buford Highway) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @makemyplate_llc (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @renegade.chef (comfort food) 5PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican) 5:30 PM – 9PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @chef_jackson (meal prep)& @thecereallab (desserts) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @syncatperimeter (Sandy Springs) | @yaardie.eats (Chinese Jamaican) 5PM – 8PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @worldfoodtruck.ga (global)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food) –

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @strangetacobar (tacos) 5PM – 9:30 PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @artisanheatbistro (wood fired pizza) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @burger21mobile (burgers) 4:30 PM – 8PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @alittlenautifoodtruck (comfort food) 5PM – 10PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM – 8PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 5PM – 9PM

📍 @rootedtradingco (Powder Springs) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @baltimorecrabcakeco (seafood) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @themulehousepizza (pizza) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian Makke ki Roti Sarson ka Saag (Indian) 11AM – 8PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @choatebbq (BBQ)

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @mascogotacos (tacos) 4PM – 8PM

SOUTH

📍 @cityofforestparkga has Food Truck at the Fountain with Jackie’s Tacos and others

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @unbelieveganatl (vegan) 4PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | Papa’s Hotdogs & Brats (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

ITP – SATURDAY 3/5/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food) 4PM – 9PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @chef_jackson (meal prep) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @innervoicebrewing (Decatur) | @lupes.eatery (Mexican) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12PM – 9PM

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @atlantabrunchfestival (Atlantic Station) | lots of chefs 11AM – 4PM

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 11:30 PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightwm (Berkeley Park) | @boca.trmv (Mexican) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @roundtripbeer (Underwood Hills) | @thewafelwagen (Belgian waffles) with a % of proceeds going to Ukraine charities 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @ohhdempandasatl (empanadas) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @steadyhand_beer_co (Blandtown) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 2:30 PM – 6:30 PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @atlantabrewingco (Westside) | @ohhdempandasatl (empanadas) 12PM – 11PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM – 3PM & @krupana_atl (Bosnian-ish) 5PM- 10PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @metatl (Adair Park) | @wonderfultastingfood (vegan) 12PM – 5:30 PM

📍 @thewindow.food (Adair Park) | @carrotdogatl (carrot hot dogs) 12PM – 4PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

📍 Cornerstore Grocery (Capitol View) | @slappingtacosatl (tacos) 12PM – 5PM

OTHER ITP

📍 @banshee_eav (EAV) | @screamin_weenies_eav (hot dogs) 11PM – 2AM

📍 @believemusichall (Mechanicsville) | @islandflavorsatl (Puerto Rican) 10PM – 3AM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @eatphocue (Glenwood Park) | @jackalopeatl (Viet-Cajun crawfish boil) 2PM – 8PM; pick up or dine-in with pre-orders strongly encouraged

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @myabuelasfood (Puerto Rican) with @allstripesatl

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) hosts Taiwanese brunch with @itsmightyhans (Taiwanese-American) 10AM – 1PM

📍 @greenbriarmall (Greenbriar) | @green4lifeatl (health food) & @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 12:00-4 11AM – 4PM

📍 @kamayan_atl (BuHi) | @threelolasbakeshop (Filipino sweets) 11AM – 1PM

📍 @parlorden (South Downtown) | @amoroustacos (tacos) 8PM – 1AM

📍 @qommunityeav (EAV) | @sosofedatl (Lao) 5PM – 9PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @lincolnfillstation (Snellville) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza) 6PM –

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @respect.your.hunger (comfort food) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | @mascogotacos (tacos) & @thecereallab (desserts) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @sixbridgesbrewing (John’s Creek) | @restaurantholmes (comfort food)

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @darealislandflava (Jamaican)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @qpasolatingrub (Venezuelan)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @loopholesatl (donuts) & @uniquestreeteatz (comfort food) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | Smoking Low BBQ BBQ 12PM – 8PM

📍 @ironshieldbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @flavatrain_atl (comfort food) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @choatebbq (BBQ) 1PM – 8:30 PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @strangetacobar (tacos) & @whatevertheocakesion (desserts) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 11AM – 9PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | @baltimorecrabcakeco (seafood) & @themulehousepizza (pizza) 3PM – 9PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @azzurriinahurry (pizza) 2PM – 8PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | @made_with_love_soul_food (soul food) 12PM – 7PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @cesttoutbon2eat⁠ (New Orleans) 2PM – 5PM

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @thepickleatl (Tex-Mex + Cajun) 1PM – 9PM

📍 @schoolhousebeer (Marietta) | @smokinbbqngrill (BBQ) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @shivamchaat (Marietta) has Indian: Makke ki Roti Sarson ka Saag 11AM – 8PM

📍 @thechaibox (Marietta) | @kaisubakehouse (handcrafted rice krispie treats) 11AM – 1PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @meatballerzatl (Italian)

SOUTH

📍 @archesbrewing (Hapeville) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 3PM – 8PM

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | @PTC Grill (panini) 12PM – 9PM

ITP – SUNDAY 3/6/22

DECATUR AREA

📍 @beerwildheaven (Avondale Estates) | Grandma Maboul Food Factory (comfort food) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @littlecottagebrewery (Avondale Estates) | @humocuisine (Latin cuisine) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @sceptrebeer (Oakhurst) | @thiccburgers (burgers) 12PM – sold out

WEST MIDTOWN AREA

📍 @drscofflaws (Upper Westside) | @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 12PM – 6PM

📍 @firemakerbeer (West Midtown) | @scovillehotchicken (spicy chicken) 12PM – 9PM

📍 @scofflawbeer (Bolton) | @calaveritasv (vegan Mexican) 12PM – 6PM

📍 850 James Jackson Pkwy NW (Westside) | @stanssmokesignals (BBQ) 12PM – 5:30 PM

WEST END

📍 @boggssocial (West End) | @riasbabybird (brunch) 9AM-3PM & @heapsatl (Fish & Chips, burgers) 3:30PM – 9PM

📍 @mondaynightgarage (West End) | @boca.trmv (Mexican)

📍 @everythangnolacafe (Capitol View) | @mamajaneseafood (seafood) 1PM – 7PM

📍 @tritonyards (Capitol View) | lots of chefs (check IG account in the AM)

OTHER ITP

📍 @amanoatl (O4W) hosts BOK block party with @biteofkorea (fusion Korean), @mannysjuicebar (juice), @bakers_hatt (Filipino bakery) & @soupbelly_atl (Chinese) + @foodie_anonymous (Mexican) serving up East meets Mex 11PM – 3PM

📍 @bombbiscuitatl (O4W) has biscuits 9AM – 2PM

📍 @dailychewatl (Piedmont Heights) has farm fresh food 8AM – 3PM

📍 @evergreenbutcherandbaker (Kirkwood) | hamburgers 1PM – sold out

📍 @gabeergarden (Sweet Auburn) | @bienveganoatl with lots of vegan chefs 1PM – 5PM

📍 @gatoatl (Candler Park) | @gigisitaliankitchen (Italian) 5PM – 10PM

📍 1066 Fayetteville Rd SE (East Atlanta) | @themadgreekfood (Greek) 11AM – 2PM

📍 Sun Auto Services (BuHi) | @chicas_birria (birria tacos) 4PM – 11PM

OTP

EAST & NORTHEAST

📍 @anderbybrewing (Peachtree Corners) | Cassie’s Kitchen Food Truck 1PM – 6PM

📍 @northcrestclub (Embry Hills) | @hungryhippoeatsfoodtruck (Haitian BBQ)

📍 @outrunbrewingco (Stone Mountain) | @pats.poutine (poutine) 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @pontoonbrewing (Dunwoody) | Big Pat’s BBQ (BBQ) 12PM – 8PM

📍 @truckandtapalph (Alpharetta) | @breakdownburger (burgers)

📍 @truckandtapduluth (Duluth) | @strangetacobar (tacos)

WAY NORTHEAST

📍 @cultivation_brewery (Norcross) | @dontknockmytaco (tacos) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @socialfoxbrewing (Norcross) | @biscuitsnbrunch (brunch) 12:30 PM – 8PM

📍 @monkeywrenchbrewing (Suwanee) | @loopholesatl (donuts) 12:30 PM – 4PM

📍 @stillfirebrewing (Suwanee) | @sofishticatedseafood (seafood) 1PM – 8PM

📍 @nofobrewco (Cumming) | @lilbitestruck (comfort food) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @slowpourbrewing (Lawrenceville) | @nanashouseco (cakes & quesadillas) 12:15 PM – 7PM

WEST AND NORTHWEST

📍 @drownedvalleybrewingco (Cartersville) | Chucks Cheese Steaks 12:30 PM – 7PM

📍 @gatecitybrewingco (Roswell) | @cubanosatl (Cuban sandwiches) 12PM – 5PM

📍 @variantbrewingcompany (Roswell) | @lilpizzatruck (pizza)

📍 @gloverparkbrewery (Marietta) | @lobsterdogsatlanta (lobster rolls) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @hornedowlbrewing (Kennesaw) | Der Wurst Meister (sausages) 1PM – 6PM

📍 @qualusivineyards (Acworth) | @flyhigh_burgers (burgers) 2PM – 5PM

📍 @truckandtap (Woodstock) | @6packsubs (Vietnamese street food) –

SOUTH

📍 @linecreekbrewingco (Peachtree City) | Wild Caught Seafood 12:30 PM – 7PM