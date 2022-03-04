Dunwoody is asking for feedback on a new conceptual plan for a path at Old Spring House Lane.

Practical Design Partners, a consultant hired by the city, has developed a conceptual plan for a 10 to 12-foot-wide concrete multi-use path along Old Spring House Lane, according to a city press release. The concept would fill gaps in two sections of an existing path.

“In the short term, the path will make it easier for residents along this section of Old Spring House Lane to walk or bike to the businesses and parks along Chamblee Dunwoody Road,” said Public Works Director Michael Smith in the press release. “The longer-term goal is for the path to extend the Dunwoody Trailway westward to Perimeter.”

The project will extend a path in front of the Dunwoody Towneship townhomes east to a path that is currently under construction on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, as well as connect to another existing path to the west on Georgetown Square.

The estimated cost for the plan is $670,000 and will be funded by the city’s Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). The plan can be found on the city’s website, and feedback will be accepted until April 1.