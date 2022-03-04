Atmosphère, a French restaurant on Piedmont Avenue. (Google Maps)

A long-time French restaurant in Piedmont Heights is closing after 20 years.

Atmosphère said it will close after dinner service on March 10, according to an announcement on its website and on Facebook.

“We are sad to announce that the time has come to sell our business,” said the announcement. “It has been an honor and a privilege to serve you and we want to express our gratitude for making Atmosphère one of Atlanta’s most popular eating establishments and such a special place. Thank you for 20 wonderful years.”

Atmosphère, located in a quaint house on Piedmont Avenue, is known for its traditional French menu including escargot and crepes.