Pharmaceutical and biotechnology company Moderna, probably best known for creating one of the COVID-19 vaccines, will establish a new Enterprise Solutions Hub in Atlanta during the second quarter of this year. The exact location for the hub, which will create more than 150 new jobs over the next two years, was not announced. The Atlanta Enterprise Solutions Hub will initially host finance, human resources, procurement, and digital solutions. Interested employees should visit www.modernatx.com/careers.

Upper Westside Improvement District & Friends of Waterworks will hold a ceremony on Tuesday, March 8, at 10 a.m. to celebrate the opening of a two-acre public greenspace at the Atlanta City Water Works Hemphill Reservoir. Following a five-year effort, the chain-link fences at the corner of Howell Mill Road and 17th Street have been moved by the Upper Westside Improvement District. One of the highest points in the city, The Hill offers a spectacular view of the Buckhead, Midtown and Downtown skylines. The area has been closed to the public for more than 25 years. The ceremony will feature comments by Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, Commissioner of Watershed Management Mikita Browning, Atlanta City Council members and representatives of the Upper Westside Community Improvement District and Friends of Waterworks.

A rendering of The 345.

City of Refuge held a groundbreaking this week for The 345, the organization’s second affordable housing project on the Westside. Formerly known as The Danzig Motel, one of the only Black-owned motels in Atlanta, the adaptive reuse project will transform into a 31-unit community that will serve Black men from the 30314 zip code. Upon completion, the three-floor housing community will serve military veterans, citizens returning from incarceration, and young men aged 18-24.