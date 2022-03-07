Brookhaven’s tourism organization will host an annual travel summit this year.

Explore Brookhaven will host the 2022 Travel Unity Summit Southeast from March 22-25 at the Hyatt Regency Atlanta Perimeter at Villa Christina, according to a press release. This summit is meant to talk about ideas on how to incorporate diversity, equity and inclusion into tourism.

“We are excited to host the 2022 Travel Unity Summit and help the tourism industry build towards a responsible future,” said Renee Areng, executive director of Explore Brookhaven. “The City of Brookhaven is very welcoming and believes everyone belongs here which makes Brookhaven the perfect backdrop for this year’s discussion on embracing community diversity to expand tourism.”