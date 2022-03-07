Kaplan Residential and Origin Investments have acquired a 40-acre parcel near the southern portion of the Atlanta BeltLine in Chosewood Park with plans to build more than 2,000 multifamily units along with 150,000 square feet of commercial space.

Located at 500 Sawtell Avenue, the developers said in a press release that the project would be a “transformative, master-planned project presented in multiple phases” to create a “neighborhood village.”

The first phase will have 700 townhomes and apartments, according to the press release. The site plan and renderings show multiple pocket parks and a “village center” with a water feature.

Kaplan Residential and Origin investments said they have tapped experiential retail consultants at Revel, which consulted on Krog Street Market and The Interlock, to create concepts that include a variety of local restaurants with outdoor seating, coffee shops, a wellness center, dedicated areas for revolving food trucks, pet amenities, collaborative co-working centers, and an entertainment space.

Residents will also have access to “Club Sawtell,” which will be equipped with state-of-the-art fitness, wellness, co-working, and lifestyle amenities.

Groundbreaking on the initial stage is slated for the fourth quarter of this year.