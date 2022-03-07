A popular salad restaurant chain will open a new location in Dunwoody this year.

Chopt Creative Salad Company is expected to open a new location at 4725 Ashford Dunwoody Road, Suite 540, in April of 2022, according to a press release. This is the chain’s fourth metro Atlanta area location.

The new restaurant will be located at Perimeter Marketplace, a large retail development at the corner of Ashford Dunwoody Road and Meadow Lane. The restaurant will occupy 2,400 square feet and include an outdoor patio.