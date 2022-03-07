Sandy Springs will pay Georgia Power more than $4.5 million to bury power lines for the Johnson Ferry Road at Mount Vernon Highway intersection improvement project.

The project will remove all utility poles from the Veterans Park site also, relocating all utility lines underground. This “after” concept rendering shows the scale of elements of Veterans Park, with power lines and other utilities relocated underground. (Sandy Springs)

City Council approved paying Georgia Power $4.59 million during its March 1 meeting.

The city will get a bit of a refund from the utility company under a 2015 agreement for work on the City Center project. The city paid Georgia Power $669,281. But only $363,273 of that work was performed, Public Works Director Marty Martin said.

However, when a city contractor installed conduits and certified that they were at grade in a related project, Georgia Power found they did not match the work the contractor said was done. Georgia Power had to fix that problem at a cost of $271,836 with the city manager’s approval.

Balancing the “debits” and “credits” of this work, Georgia Power will pay the city $61,447. Those funds could be applied to the current utility relocation project, Martin said.

Georgia Power estimated its work on the utility relocation project would take 165 days, depending on the weather. That does not include any time it must wait on other utilities to remove their lines from utility poles.