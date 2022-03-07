State Rep. Matthew Wilson (D-Brookhaven) has qualified to run for Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner.

“For far too long, Georgia has had Insurance Commissioners working for the big insurance companies instead of our neighbors and families,” Wilson said in a press release. “I am thrilled today to officially put my name on the ballot to be the Democratic Party’s nominee to take this office back for the people it was created to serve.”

State Rep. Matthew Wilson.

The office of the insurance commissioner licenses and regulates insurance companies within the state. Wilson first announced his intent to run in April of 2021, citing Georgia’s highly controversial voting bill as a part of his reasoning. Wilson’s bid for insurance commissioner opens up his seat in District 83 for the Georgia House of Representatives.

Wilson, a Brookhaven resident, will run against Republican acting Commissioner John King, who also officially announced his bid for the seat in April of 2021. Gov. Brian Kemp appointed King as insurance commissioner in 2019 after the elected official, Jim Beck, was indicted on federal fraud and money laundering charges.