Atlanta Police are investigating five different shooting incidents that occurred over the weekend that left a 16-year-old boy dead and nine others wounded.



On Saturday at around 9:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of shots fired near Pryor and Bass streets in Southwest Atlanta near the site of the Atlanta Fair, which opened over the weekend. At the scene, officers found the deceased teenager – identified as Joshua Adetunja – with a gunshot wound. Two other victims age 19 and 14 were also located with gunshot wounds. Officers said they are looking at ballistic evidence and checking surveillance cameras from the area.

Also on Saturday, officers responded to a report of a person shot at I-75 and Langford Parkway around 12:40 a.m. At the scene officers found a female victim in a pickup truck with a gunshot wound. That victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Later three other victims, a male and two females, transported themselves to the hospital with gunshot wounds and were in stable condition. Later, a fourth victim called 911 and reported he had been shot at in the incident but was not wounded.

According to the police report, the three victims who self-transported were traveling in a Lamborghini on the highway. Another vehicle pulled alongside the Lamborghini, shot at the vehicle, and wounded the occupants. The other two victims were not the intended targets. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an altercation earlier in the evening between the occupants of the Lamborghini and another group.

On Saturday at around 9 p.m., officers responded to 2500 Center St. on a report of a person shot. On scene officers learned the victim had been transported to the Zone 1 precinct by a family member. The victim, an adult male, had a gunshot wound and was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicates that that victim was involved in a dispute with another adult male.

On Sunday at around 2:05 a.m., officers responded to 1271 Marietta Blvd. on a report of a person shot. At the location officers found spent shell casings and damage to some vehicles from gunfire, but there was no victim at the scene and bystanders were uncooperative. Later, an adult male with a gunshot wound was dropped off at the hospital but investigators were unable to speak with him at the time due to his injuries.

On Sunday at around 1:45 a.m., officers responded to a report of a person shot at 8th and Spring streets. in Midtown. Officers located an adult female with a gunshot wound. The female victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was involved in a dispute with a male and female. The dispute escalated to gunfire and the victim was shot.

The spate of shootings continue at Mayor Andre Dickens works to reduce crime during his first term in office by hiring additional police officers and focusing on community policing measures.