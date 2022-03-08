Dunwoody residents will be able to recycle their electronics on March 27.



The event will take place at St. Luke’s Presbyterian Church at 1978 Mt. Vernon Road from 1-4 p.m., according to a press release. The event is free and for Dunwoody residents only. Residents can register for a spot online.

Accepted items include monitors, desktops, laptops, smart phones, tablets, keyboards, computer mice, servers, networking gear, circuit boards, RAM, CPU, wires & cables, hard drives, memory cards (HDD, SSD, SD), digital cameras, GPS units, speakers, copiers, ink, toner, scanners, projectors, game consoles, phone systems, lab, equipment, medical equipment, point of sale systems, microwaves, DVD players, and barcode scanners.

Items such as cracked LCD TVs or monitors, broken or bare CRT TVs and monitors, light bulbs, radioactive material, hazardous waste, any liquid, or paint will not be accepted.