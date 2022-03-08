The price of gasoline jumped to an average $4.15 per gallon in metro Atlanta on Tuesday afternoon as President Joe Biden announced a ban on imports of Russian oil.

In response, Gov. Brian Kemp announced on social media that he is “actively working with the Georgia House & Senate to quickly move legislation that will temporarily suspend the state’s motor fuel tax & lessen the significant impact higher gas prices are having on Georgia families.”

The AJC noted that the price per gallon was four cents higher than the previous high in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Biden announced the import ban to punish Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. He acknowledged that the ban could further drive up crude and gasoline prices in the United States, but was necessary to deal “another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine.”

The GasBuddy.com website, which tracks gasoline prices, was still showing a handful of stations in the metro with gas under $4 at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.



