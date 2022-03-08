Metal plates have been placed at the intersection of 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue in Midtown to prevent street racers from further damaging the rainbow crosswalks.

The Atlanta Department of Transportation has installed metal plates in the 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue intersection to prevent street racers from damaging the rainbow crosswalks again. Over two consecutive weekends last month, racers doing doughnuts in the intersection left black skid marks on the colorful crosswalk, which honors Midtown as a hub of the LGBTQ+ community. Atlanta Police said they have identified some of the racers and their automobiles thanks to social media postings of the incidents.

The YMCA of Metro Atlanta is hosting a drive-thru community food distribution event at the East Lake Family YMCA on Thursday, March 10. During the event, the Y will give away its 1 millionth meal since the pandemic began in March 2020. Volunteers will pack additional food and distribute to individuals and families in attendance. From the onset of COVID-19, the YMCA of Metro Atlanta pivoted its resources by stationing food distribution locations across the city for those in need. The Y continues its hunger relief efforts as families continue to suffer from food insecurity.

Karyn Greer

CBS 46’s Karyn Greer announced via social media that she will join WSB-TV as an evening news anchor later this year. Due to a non-compete clause in her contract, it will be six months before viewers see her on air. Greer will take over the spot formerly held by beloved anchor Jovita Moore, who died last year from cancer. In an Instagram post, Greer said the offer was the “opportunity of a lifetime” and she was “humbled and grateful to continue the legacy of my sisters in news and friends at WSB.”