Atlanta-based In Concert Productions (ICP) has partnered with All Access, ATOMIC, and SoCal Rentals to open The ICP Production Centre, a 30,000 square-foot, one-stop-shop for the entertainment industry.



Located at 6040 Boat Rock Blvd. SW, the facility will offer set design, staging, broadcast facilities, and audio/visual rentals under one roof.



“Knowing that LA, New York, and worldwide based producers and tech managers needed familiar names and the type of guaranteed service they were accustomed to, ICP brought together friends in the industry under one roof,” said ICP CEO Jay Rabbit. “Nine times out of ten, we were all working together on the same productions anyway – so, now we can share sales, support personnel, transportation resources, shared rental equipment, warehouse staff and other vital resources to guarantee a product that is expected.”

The idea for The ICP Production Centre came from Georgia’s rapidly expanding TV and film industry. Yet, there was a lack of direction to help outside producers find capable support companies who could stay compliant with the Georgia Film and TV tax credit laws.

“It is an exciting time for us at All Access! Atlanta is a unique situation for us, all other All Access operations have been stand-alone. This is the first time we are sharing a warehouse and resources,” said All Access Vice President Robert Achlimbari. “The Production Centre offers us more space to expand our local inventory of core rental products and services and alongside the other well-known brands offers great opportunities as we look to future growth within the local market.”

ATOMIC’s director of marketing, James Kelly, said the company is “absolutely stoked to team up with some stellar companies in the live entertainment industry.”

“The new campus and distribution center will serve as a creative hub for live events, as well as a great logistics point to serve Atlanta, Nashville, and the entire Southeast,” Kelly said.

SoCal Rentals director of business and marketing, Brad Williams, called the move a “no-brainer.”



“The industry has seen immense growth in Atlanta over the last couple of years, and for SoCal specifically many of their existing films and broadcast clients are in both L.A. and Atlanta,” Williams said. “These are all companies we’ve done business within the past so it’s nice to come together and share resources under one roof.”